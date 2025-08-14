Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, IOC, ICICI Bank, Infosys among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Indian Oil Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Patanjali Foods, Glenmark Pharma Shares of Indian Oil Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Patanjali Foods, Glenmark Pharma will remain in focus as companies to declare Q1 results today.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL reported a 22.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in its Q1 net profit to ₹6,124 crore, surpassing market expectations, while its revenue grew 1.2 per cent to ₹1.13 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank ICICI Bank has reduced the minimum balance requirement for new savings accounts from ₹50,000 to ₹15,000 after receiving customer feedback.

IRCTC IRCTC posted an 8% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reaching ₹331 crore.

Jubilant Foodworks The company posted a 29.5% year-on-year jump in Q1 net profit to ₹66.7 crore, surpassing expectations, while its revenue climbed 18.2% to ₹1,702 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) and its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Ltd (ABDFVL), have entered into agreements with ServiceNow Ventures Holdings for an investment of up to ₹437 crore.

Vishal Mega Mart Vishal Mega Mart’s revenue rose 21 per cent year-on-year, climbing to ₹3,140 crore from ₹2,596 crore.

United Spirits United Spirits posted a net profit of ₹258 crore for the first quarter, with revenue for the period at ₹2,549 crore.

Infosys Infosys is set to acquire a 75% stake in Versent Group, a leading Australian digital transformation solutions provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra Group, for AUD 233.25 million. Telstra will retain the remaining 25% minority interest in Versent Group.

Pfizer Pfizer posted a net profit of ₹192 crore for the first quarter, with revenue coming in at ₹604 crore.