Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, IREDA, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vodafone Idea The telecom department has no plans to offer any relief to Vodafone Idea concerning adjusted gross revenue, according to Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

BPCL BPCL is considering establishing a greenfield oil refinery and petrochemical complex near Ramayapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh as part of its plan to expand capacity to meet the rising energy demand across India.

Paytm The Board has given the nod for further investments of ₹300 crore in its subsidiary, Paytm Money, and ₹155 crore in Paytm Services via a rights issue.

IREDA Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) announced on August 25 that it has set a revenue target of ₹8,200 crore for FY 2026, following the signing of a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), which outlines strategic objectives for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Tata Motors Tata Group’s automotive giant, which manufactures commercial and passenger vehicles and owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), announced on Monday that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai Bench has approved its Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

Sai Life Sciences According to a report, TGP Asia is expected to offload up to 14.72% stake (3.07 crore shares) in Sai Life Sciences via a block deal.

IndusInd Bank With veteran banker Rajiv Anand taking charge as the Chief Executive Officer of IndusInd Bank, the private lender has announced the disbanding of its interim committee.

LIC SEBI has given its approval to reclassify LIC as a public shareholder in IDBI Bank, in line with the government’s ongoing strategic divestment process, according to report.

RailTel Corp The Navratna PSU, one of India’s leading neutral telecom infrastructure providers, anticipates stable growth in its telecom operations, while its projects segment is expected to grow at a faster pace.

Muthoot Finance The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has invested ₹200 crore in its wholly-owned housing finance subsidiary, Muthoot Homefin (India) Ltd, to broaden its operations across over 250 cities.