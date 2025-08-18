Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, KEC International, Coal India, Inox Wind among shares in focus today.

Vodafone Idea’s net loss increased to ₹6,608 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to ₹6,432 crore in the same period last year.
The infrastructure company reported securing new contracts totaling ₹1,402 crore across various sectors.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Torrent Group’s green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur, which has an annual production capacity of 72 TPA.
Glenmark Pharma posted a net profit of ₹47 crore, with revenues totaling ₹3,264 crore.
Coal India is moving forward with its production and evacuation infrastructure initiatives as part of its capital expenditure plan for the ongoing financial year.
The company has cleared a ₹4,805 crore greenfield project to set up a 7 MTPA capacity facility across Rajasthan and Punjab.
Inox Wind reported a record quarterly net profit of ₹97 crore in the first quarter, with revenues coming in at ₹826 crore.
Monu Ratra, CEO of IIFL Home Finance, has stepped down from his position, with his resignation taking effect on October 6. He had tendered his resignation on August 14.
In July 2025, passenger traffic fell 3.9% year-on-year (YoY) to 92.72 lakh, while aircraft movements decreased 2.3% YoY to 59,220.
The travel-tech company revealed three strategic acquisitions aimed at enhancing its comprehensive travel services across both domestic and international markets.
SEBI has sent a warning letter to Vedanta for failing to comply with regulations by modifying a Scheme of Arrangement submitted to the stock exchange without securing SEBI’s prior written approval.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.