Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, KEC International, Coal India, Inox Wind among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea’s net loss increased to ₹6,608 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to ₹6,432 crore in the same period last year.

KEC International The infrastructure company reported securing new contracts totaling ₹1,402 crore across various sectors.

Torrent Power Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Torrent Group’s green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur, which has an annual production capacity of 72 TPA.

Glenmark Pharma Glenmark Pharma posted a net profit of ₹47 crore, with revenues totaling ₹3,264 crore.

Coal India Coal India is moving forward with its production and evacuation infrastructure initiatives as part of its capital expenditure plan for the ongoing financial year.

JK Cement The company has cleared a ₹4,805 crore greenfield project to set up a 7 MTPA capacity facility across Rajasthan and Punjab.

Inox Wind Inox Wind reported a record quarterly net profit of ₹97 crore in the first quarter, with revenues coming in at ₹826 crore.

IIFL Finance Monu Ratra, CEO of IIFL Home Finance, has stepped down from his position, with his resignation taking effect on October 6. He had tendered his resignation on August 14.

GMR Airports In July 2025, passenger traffic fell 3.9% year-on-year (YoY) to 92.72 lakh, while aircraft movements decreased 2.3% YoY to 59,220.

EaseMyTrip The travel-tech company revealed three strategic acquisitions aimed at enhancing its comprehensive travel services across both domestic and international markets.

Vedanta SEBI has sent a warning letter to Vedanta for failing to comply with regulations by modifying a Scheme of Arrangement submitted to the stock exchange without securing SEBI’s prior written approval.