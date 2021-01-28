Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Axis Bank, HUL

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator which was trying to raise as much as $2 billion in hybrid debt, may now opt for a pure equity round instead. It had earlier announced plans to raise around ₹25,000 crore in a combination of debt and equity. It had also planned to raise up to $2 billion (around ₹15,000 crore today) via hybrid instruments.

