Stocks to Watch: Vodafone-Idea, Patanjali Foods, CMS Info Systems, ZEEL, Hindustan Zinc
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Wednesday, February 28:
Vodafone-Idea: Cash-strapped private telecom operator, Vodafone-Idea, on Tuesday saw its board approve a ₹45,000-crore fund raising initiative—including a ₹20,000 crore equity-based fund raise from existing investors. A shareholder meet for the fund raise is expected to take place on 2 April, post which the operator expects to complete the equity fund raise by the end of the upcoming June quarter. Following the equity fund raise, Vodafone-Idea will further look to raise debt—taking the total amount of funding up to ₹45,000 crore. Existing promoters of Vodafone-Idea will also be involved in the equity fund raise, the company confirmed in a media statement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started