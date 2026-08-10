Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, SBI, Titan among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained under pressure in Friday’s session on August 7, as rising crude oil prices and renewed uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz heightened concerns about the prospects of a Middle East peace deal. The Nifty 50 fell 0.32% to settle at 24,557, while the Sensex declined 0.59% to close at 78,491.

The market is likely to open on a flat note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a muted opening on Monday, 10 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the mark, up over 100 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a steady note, supported by firm regional cues, although investors are likely to remain selective as geopolitical developments and global macroeconomic expectations continue to shape risk sentiment. Asian markets are trading higher in early trade, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi each advancing more than 1%, providing a constructive backdrop for regional equities. Reflecting the improved sentiment, GIFT Nifty futures are pointing to a positive start for domestic markets,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a flat start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, PC Jeweller Shares of Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, PC Jeweller will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

SBI India’s largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹21,121 crore for the first quarter. The figure surpassed the Street estimate of ₹19,052 crore, compared with ₹19,160 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Titan Consumer discretionary major Titan posted a 63% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,777 crore in the first quarter, up from ₹1,091 crore in the year-ago period.

Ola Electric The electric two-wheeler manufacturer reported a consolidated loss of ₹336 crore in Q1, narrowing from a loss of ₹428 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹500 crore in the preceding quarter.

Delhivery Logistics company Delhivery reported a 65% YoY decline in net profit to ₹31.9 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹91.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Apollo Micro Systems The company’s net profit increased 42.1% YoY to ₹27 crore from ₹19 crore, while revenue from operations surged 88% to ₹251.3 crore, compared with ₹133.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

NLC India The state-owned company reported a 39.3% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹484.2 crore in the first quarter of FY27, from ₹797.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 23.3% YoY to ₹4,716.7 crore from ₹3,825.6 crore in Q1 FY26.

Power Finance Corporation The Maharatna public sector lender posted a 2.1% YoY increase in net profit to ₹7,012 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹6,866 crore in the year-ago period.

Oil India Another Maharatna PSU reported a strong performance in the June quarter, with standalone net profit rising to ₹2,870.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹1,789.5 crore in the March quarter.