Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Senco Gold, Adani Wilmar, NTPC among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Vodafone Idea The Board has allocated 3,695 crore equity shares of the company to the Government of India for a total consideration of ₹36,950 crore. Following this allotment, the Government of India now holds a 48.99% stake in Vodafone.

Senco Gold Strong wedding season demand drove a 23% year-on-year increase in retail growth. Despite rising gold prices, same-store sales grew by 18.4%, supported by solid festive demand. Revenue hit an all-time high, surpassing ₹1,300 crore.

Adani Wilmar Adani Wilmar, the FMCG arm of the Adani Group, is set to officially rebrand as AWL Agri Business Limited on April 16.

BPCL Sembcorp Green Hydrogen, a fully owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), and Sembcorp itself will enter into a 50:50 joint venture with BPCL to develop green hydrogen and renewable energy projects throughout India.

Cyient IT solutions company Cyient has officially entered the semiconductor industry with the launch of its fully owned subsidiary, Cyient Semiconductors.

NTPC The company has announced the commencement of commercial operations for the second phase of its 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Bhuj, Gujarat, adding 90 MW. The first phase, comprising 50 MW, had already begun commercial operations in November 2023. With this addition, NTPC Group's total installed and operational capacity now stands at 80,020 MW.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) The Ministry of Defence has extended the additional responsibility of Director (Engineering and R&D) to the company's Chairman and Managing Director, D.K. Sunil, for another month, starting from April 9.

PNB Housing Finance Anujai Saxena stepped down from the role of Business Head (Affordable Business), effective April 8.

GAIL India The company has announced the establishment of its fully owned subsidiary, GAIL Global IFSC, located in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gujarat. GAIL Global IFSC will function as a financial services firm within the IFSC at GIFT City.

NTPC Green Energy The company has established NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy, a joint venture with a 74:26 shareholding between itself and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT). This new entity will focus on developing renewable energy parks in Maharashtra, as well as in other states across India.