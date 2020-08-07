Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, HPCL, Jubilant FoodWorks, Lupin, IHCL

Welspun Corp: The board of directors of the company has given its approval for listing of its joint venture Welspun Middle East Pipes Ltd (WMEPL) at the local Stock Exchange of Saudi Arabia. The process of listing would involve divestment of 15% (at maximum) of the total issued shares of WMEPL, held by Welspun Corp Ltd through its overseas subsidiary, at a pro-rata consideration exceeding $30 million, along with proportionate shares to be divested by the local partners.