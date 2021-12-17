Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wipro

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of stocks that could be in focus on Friday.

Vodafone Idea: Is in talks with banks to either refinance a portion of its loans or raise fresh debt to repay bondholders, said two officials aware of the matter. The company needs to repay ₹6,400 crore to bondholders starting December through March. This is in addition to the ₹14,000 crore of equity that the promoters are likely to infuse into the company.

Yes Bank: The board of Yes Bank will meet on 21 December to consider via issue of equity shares, depository receipts or other modes. The company said the approval of shareholders is valid till 28 February, 2022. Moody's recently upgraded Yes Bank's rating to B2 from B3, and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The founder firms sold about half their stake in the shadow lender to investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Sameer Gehlaut, who founded Indiabulls Housing 21 years ago, and his firms sold 11.9% in the company, bringing down their ownership to 9.8%. Gehlaut will resign from the board of the lender by the end of the fiscal year ending 31 March.

NBFCs: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected a plea by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) for easing norms on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning. This will likely lead to a rise in bad loans at NBFCs. The central bank told NBFC lobby group Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) that it intends to impose uniform prudential asset quality norms on all lending institutions and the demand for leeway can't be accepted.

Telcos: 5G spectrum auctions will likely be delayed, with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) informing the telecom department that it is likely to submit its pricing recommendations only in March. In that case, 5G auctions will happen in July and not April-May, as was announced. As a result, the rollout of 5G mobile telephony services may get pushed to 2023.

Wipro Ltd: Is likely to see an inflow of $146 million-$166 million on account of its re-inclusion in the BSE's benchmark index, said brokerages. The software services major was excluded from the Sensex in December 2018 after a long period of underperformance.

NTPC Ltd: The company has said it will raise ₹1,175 crore on 20 December through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditure, refinance existing loans, and other general corporate purposes.

Union Bank of India: Life Insurance Corp. of India acquired 2.01% stake in the bank via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 5.16% from 3.15% earlier.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BB’ for Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V, a material subsidiary of Motherson Sumi Systems (SMRP B.V.). The outlook is stable.

BEML Ltd: Has tied up with RITES Ltd to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the field of metro systems and export of rolling stock. As part of an agreement, RITES will provide expertise in design, engineering, marketing and any other support that may be required for tapping domestic and overseas opportunities, while BEML will be responsible for manufacturing of customised metro coaches and rolling stock.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.