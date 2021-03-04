Stocks to Watch: Welspun, Reliance Power, Mahindra Logistics, HDFC

Reliance Communications: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has upheld the petition of Doha Bank seeking priority payment for the financial creditors of Reliance Communications unit Reliance Infratel which will lead to around ₹3,515 crore recovery for the lenders, according to a source aware of the development. The payment has to be made from a payment of about ₹4,400 crore realised from sale of assets to a Reliance Industries Ltd ( RIL) subsidiary through NCLT-driven debt resolution process.

