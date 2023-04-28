Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Axis Bank, Godrej Consumer, Raymond, TechM, Maruti

Wipro: Wipro posted a mixed performance in terms of profitability for Q4FY23 as it posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, which is a couple of crores lower than a profit of ₹3,087.3 crore a year ago same period. However, Q4 PAT inched up by 0.71% from ₹3,052.9 crore in the preceding quarter. These profits are attributable to the owners of the company. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹23,190.3 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 11.2% from ₹20,860 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue however is marginally down from ₹23,229 crore in December 2023 quarter.