Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, LTIM, ICICI Lombard, IndusInd Bank

Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:

Wipro: Wipro announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,667.3 crore, compared to ₹2,649.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Azim Premji-backed Wipro announced on Wednesday, October 18 that the IT major's board had approved the merger of five of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself into ‘Wipro Ltd’.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 5.6% rise in second-quarter revenue as price hikes offset weak demand for its motorcycles. The company's total revenue from operations rose to 107.77 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) for the three months to Sept. 30 from 102.03 billion rupees a year earlier. Buoyant domestic business registers a new peak, on the back of six successive quarters of double-digit YoY growth

LTIMindtree: LTIMindtree, India’s sixth-largest information technology (IT) services firm by revenue, saw its operating margin drop below its guidance of 17-18% for FY24. In its September quarter earnings, filed after market hours on Wednesday, LTIMindtree reported an operating margin of 16%, down 70 basis points (bps) sequentially. However, the company management said in its post-earnings press conference that it remains confident of achieving the guided margin, and has not revised its target for FY24.

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance released their July-September quarter results on Wednesday and reported a 2.2% year-on-year dip in net profits which declined from ₹590.5 crore during Q2FY23 to ₹577.3 crore during the quarter under review. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share. ICICI Lombard had a good quarter when it comes to GDPI which rose by 17.4% YoY to ₹6,086 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹5,185 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda has suspended a clutch of employees after an internal audit pointed to lapses pertaining to onboarding of customers on its mobile banking app bob World, said a person aware of the development. While Moneycontrol reported that the bank has suspended over 60 employees, CNBC TV18 said several staff faced suspension. Mint could not verify the number of suspended officials at the bank.

IndusInd Bank: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 22% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in September quarter standalone net profit to ₹2,181.5 crore on the back of higher income and lower provisions. Its total provisions stood at ₹974 crore in the three months through September, down 15% from the same period last year. The lender reported a NII of ₹5,077 crore in Q2 FY24, up 18% y-o-y.

Coal India: Coal India Limited, the largest government-owned-coal-producer in the world, will hold a meeting of the board of directors of the company on November 10, 2023 (Friday) to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the company (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, after the results are reviewed by the audit committee of the board, the company informed the market regulator on Wednesday.

UTI AMC: UTI Asset Management Company released its Q2FY24 earnings today, reporting a 9% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹183 crore compared to the net profit of ₹200 crore recorded in the same period of last year. Seen sequentially, the net profit came in lower by 22%. The consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹404.06 crore in Q2FY24, down from ₹435 crore recorded in Q2FY23 and ₹467.77 crore delivered in the preceding June quarter.

Titagarh Rail Systems: Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd reported a growth of 46.4 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹70.59 crore, compared to ₹48.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company, formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Ltd, reported revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal at ₹935.45 crore, registering a growth of 54%, compared to ₹607.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank on Wednesday reported an over three-fold jump in year-on-year (y-o-y) net profit, as the bank set aside lower provisions against bad loans. However, the bank’s net profit remained flat on a sequential basis, indicating poor business performance. The Kolkata-headquartered private sector lender posted a net profit of ₹721 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared to ₹209.3 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, and ₹721 crore in the previous quarter.

