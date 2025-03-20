Mint Market

Stocks to watch: Wipro, DMart, Raymond, NHPC, Adani Enterprises among shares to remain in focus today

Published20 Mar 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Wipro

The technology services and consulting firm introduced new agentic AI services powered by the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, aimed at helping nations and local governments develop and implement AI agent solutions customized for their languages and cultures.

DMart

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart retail stores, has announced a 175 crore investment in its subsidiary, Avenue E-Commerce.

Raymond

Nawaz Singhania has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the company, with effect from March 19.

Trent

Trent Arm Booker India will acquire the entire 100% equity of THPL Support Services from Trent Hypermarket for 166.36 crore.

Adani Enterprises

The company's subsidiary, Kutch Copper, has finalized the incorporation of a joint venture company, Praneetha Ecocables, in partnership with Praneetha Ventures. Kutch Copper will own a 50% equity stake in Praneetha Ecocables.

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India announced a price hike of up to 3% on its vehicles, effective April 2025.

NHPC

The NHPC board has approved a plan to raise debt of up to 6,300 crore in FY26 through NCDs.

CEAT

Tyre manufacturer CEAT aims to expand its presence in the premium ultra-high performance and luxury four-wheeler segment, which is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the next three to five years.

Dhanlaxmi Bank

The Board has approved raising up to 150 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures with a 10-year tenure via private placement. Additionally, Santhosh Kumar R has been appointed as the Chief Credit Officer of the bank at the General Manager level for a three-year term starting March 20, replacing Suresh M. Nair. Suresh M. Nair will step down from his role and leave the bank effective March 31 due to personal reasons.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.75 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

