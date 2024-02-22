Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Eureka Forbes, Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, Zee
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, February 22:
Wipro: The IT services giant on Wednesday disclosed a new deal with US chipmaker, Intel Foundry. The deal with the chip development division of Intel will see Wipro engineers work on Intel’s latest ‘18A’ chip node that will be used in cutting-edge consumer electronics devices next year onward. In an exchange filing, Wipro said the deal will cater to chip designs for clients across automotive, industrial and telecommunications verticals, and be used for “generative AI-driven designs".
