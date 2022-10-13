Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HCL, Adani Wilmar, Reliance Power, SAIL

Reliance Power: Reliance Power and its subsidiaries on Wednesday signed definitive documents with Värde Partners to raise debt of about Rs. 1000 crore. The proceeds will be utilised to settle debts, Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing. "The transaction is subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent as identified in the definitive documents. The proceeds will be utilized to settle and discharge/restructure existing debts; thereby achieving debt resolution and enhancing credit profile," the regulatory filing noted.