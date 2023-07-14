Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HCL Tech, JSW Energy, Delta Corp, Adani Green

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods do not plan to exercise the oversubscription option of selling an additional 2% stake after a strong response from institutional investors for its offer for sale (OFS). The total offer size will just be the base offer size, which is 7% stake the promoters initially planned to sell. The OFS of Patanjali Foods, under which the promoter Patanjali Ayurved will offload about 7%, will be available for retail investors to bid on Friday. The company has fixed ₹1,000 as the floor price for the OFS.