Stocks to watch: Wipro, HDFC AMC, GMR Airports among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty - are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, tracking positive cues from global markets.

Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,346 mark, reflecting a premium of over 97 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a likely gap-up opening for the Indian stock market indices.

“Indian equity markets are currently trading in a cautious recovery phase, supported by a notable improvement in global sentiment. Renewed optimism surrounding the progress in restarting U.S.–Iran negotiations has helped ease immediate geopolitical concerns, thereby enhancing overall risk appetite. Brent crude oil prices have moderated and are consolidating in the range of $94–95 per barrel, which is a constructive development for the domestic market,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended the session 1.5% higher, as Sensex rallied 1,264 points, or 1.64%, to close at 78,111.24, while the Nifty 50 climbed 389 points, or 1.63%, to settle at 24,231.30.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 16 April from MarketSmith India

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war talks, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, April 16, 2026 —

Wipro, HDFC AMC, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Tech Shares of Wipro, HDFC AMC, Angel One, and Waaree Renewable Tech will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results for 2026 today.

HDB Financial Non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 41.4% YoY increase in profit after tax to ₹751 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up from ₹531 crore in the same period last year.

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GMR Airports The company posted a 0.9% YoY rise in passenger traffic to about 32 million in Q4FY26, including 24.1 million domestic passengers and 7.7 million international travelers.

Aurobindo Pharma The company stated that its subsidiary, TheraNym Biologics, has broadened its existing contract manufacturing operations (CMO) agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Singapore Trading by adding a new product schedule.

ICICI Lombard ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a 7.25% YoY increase in net profit to ₹547 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, up from ₹510 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Brigade Enterprises The company said it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for an 8.63-acre land parcel in Gunjur, East Bengaluru, setting the stage for a large integrated residential township project.

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Container Corporation of India The company announced that it has awarded a ₹175.36 crore contract (excluding GST) to Braithwaite & Co Ltd for the manufacturing and supply of nine BLSS (Spine Car) rakes.

Samhi Hotels Samhi Hotels, a branded hotel ownership and asset management platform, announced that it has entered into a long-term lease/sub-lease agreement for a 162-room upscale hotel project in Noida through its wholly owned subsidiary, SAMHI Skyline Private.

Rubicon Research The pharmaceutical firm announced that it has acquired an 85% equity stake in Arinna Lifesciences Ltd for around ₹175.92 crore, marking its entry into India’s central nervous system (CNS) formulations market.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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