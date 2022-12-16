Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HPCL, Reliance, Adani Ports, Shriram Transport, Zee

Zee Entertainment: IDBI Bank on Thursday filed an insolvency application against Zee Entertainment Enterprises for initiating a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The lender has filed the petition under Section 7 that allows a financial creditor to file an application for initiating CIRP against a corporate debtor before the adjudicating authority, an exchange filing by Zee said.IDBI Bank is one of the financial creditors of the company and said that it had filed an insolvency application claiming a default of ₹149 crore.