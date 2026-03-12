Stocks to watch: Wipro, IDFC First Bank, Ashok Leyland among 10 shares in focus on Thursday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday, following weak global market cues. Investor sentiment remains cautious as surging crude oil prices fuel inflation concerns and tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran in the Middle East.

Trends in GIFT Nifty also signal a negative start for the domestic market. The GIFT Nifty was trading near the 23,819 level, indicating a discount of nearly 120 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to remain volatile with a cautious undertone, as global developments continue to shape investor sentiment. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising concerns over potential disruptions to key oil shipping routes have led to sharp fluctuations in crude oil prices. Additionally, heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and sustained weakness in the Indian rupee against the U.S. dollar are further weighing on investor sentiment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline amid concerns surrounding the ongoing US-Iran conflict, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,900 mark.

The Sensex plunged 1,342.27 points, or 1.72%, to settle at 76,863.71, while the Nifty 50 dropped 394.75 points, or 1.63%, to close at 23,866.85.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, March 12, 2026 —

Wipro The company has signed a multi-year agreement to support business and technology modernisation for the retirement services division of TruStage, an insurance and financial services provider headquartered in Madison.

Borosil Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have imposed limits on LPG supply, citing a force majeure situation caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its resulting disruption to global fuel supplies.

IDFC First Bank The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at 19 locations on Wednesday in connection with the alleged embezzlement of ₹590 crore from the Government of Haryana accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh, according to PTI report.

Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises informed stock exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Punj Lloyd for the acquisition of the latter’s defence unit located in Malanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland, the commercial vehicle arm of the Hinduja Group, on Wednesday announced plans to invest up to ₹500 crore to set up a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility near Chennai.

KEC International The RPG Group company has secured fresh orders worth ₹1,476 crore for transmission and distribution projects across India, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Bharat Forge Bharat Forge has invested ₹160 crore in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH, its wholly owned subsidiary, through a contribution to the capital reserve.

Mahanagar Gas Mahanagar Gas Limited said gas supply to its industrial and commercial customers has been affected due to curtailment. The company added that it has begun taking necessary measures to adjust its gas supply in accordance with the prescribed directives and is currently evaluating the overall impact.

Redington The company has received a favourable ruling from the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), which set aside a demand of ₹230.21 crore out of the total ₹233.66 crore raised by the Assessing Officer for the assessment year 2020–21.

Samvardhana Motherson International The company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Yutaka Autoparts India.