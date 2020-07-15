Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Infosys, Yes Bank, SBI, Dabur, RIL, Emami

Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Wednesday:

Wipro: IT company Wipro on Tuesday posted a marginal increase in consolidated profit to ₹2,390.4 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated profit, attributable to equity holders, of ₹2,387.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd said that it has allotted 3.41 billion shares as part of the anchor book allotment for its ₹15,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO), raising ₹4,098 crore. The anchor allotment was led by Tilden Park, which invested ₹2,250 crore. Shares were allocated to the anchor investors at a price of ₹12 per share.

Dabur: FMCG major Dabur's promoters have hiked their stake in dry cell battery major Eveready Industries by 8.48% to close to 20% by acquiring 61.67 lakh shares from the open market on Tuesday, according to a BSE filing. On the other side, Khaitan family, the promoters of Eveready Industries, has seen a sharp decline in its holding from close to 44% to around to 22% over the past one year after lenders relentlessly invoked pledged shares.

State Bank of India: The shareholders of country’s largest public sector lender have approved raising of equity capital up to ₹20,000 crore via various modes including FPO, or private placement QIP, ADR/GDR or a combination of these.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has filed an impleadment application in Telecommunications Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal, seeking to become a party in the matter of Vodafone Idea Ltd versus Telecom regulatory Authority of India ( TRAI) over denial of faster internet speed to company’s premium postpaid customers by the telecom regulator.

Oil India: The Department of Telecommunications on Tuesday withdrew its order asking state-owned Oil India Ltd to pay ₹48,489 crore in adjusted gross revenue related dues, Oil India said in a stock exchange filing.

Emami: The company has completed the divestment of 100% equity stake in Emami Cement Limited to Nuvoco Corporation Limited for an enterprise value of ₹5,500 crore, Emami Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Oberoi Realty: The company reported 82% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹28.07 crore for the quarter ended June. Oberoi Realty’s board also passed enabling resolutions for issue of non-convertible debentures up to ₹1,500 crore by way of private placement as well as issue of equity shares and/or any other securities convertible into equity for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹2,000 crore by way of qualified institutions placement to qualified institutional buyers.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company on Tuesday announced the launch of a video conferencing service in partnership with Verizon, which will rival popular Zoom and Reliance Jio’s upstart JioMeet.

Q1 earnings: Infosys, Bandhan Bank, Larsen & Turbo Infotech, among other companies will announce their earnings for the quarter ended 30 June.

