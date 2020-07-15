Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Infosys, Yes Bank, SBI, Dabur, RIL, Emami

Dabur: FMCG major Dabur's promoters have hiked their stake in dry cell battery major Eveready Industries by 8.48% to close to 20% by acquiring 61.67 lakh shares from the open market on Tuesday, according to a BSE filing. On the other side, Khaitan family, the promoters of Eveready Industries, has seen a sharp decline in its holding from close to 44% to around to 22% over the past one year after lenders relentlessly invoked pledged shares.