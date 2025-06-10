Stocks to watch: Wipro, IRB Infra, AstraZeneca Pharma, M&M, Tata Power among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Wipro Wipro's promoter arm, the Azim Premji Trust, offloaded 20.23 crore shares of the company through a block deal, amounting to a transaction value of ₹5,057 crore.

IRB Infrastructure IRB Infrastructure recorded a 9% year-on-year increase in toll revenue, reaching ₹581 crore in May 2025.

Jana Small Finance Bank The bank announced that it has applied to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval to voluntarily transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank.

Force Motors Sanjay Kumar Bohra has stepped down from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Force Motors, effective June 9. The company has named Rishi Luharuka as his successor, with the appointment taking effect from June 10.

AstraZeneca Pharma AstraZeneca Pharma announced that its Managing Director, Sanjeev Kumar Panchal, will step down from his role effective at the end of business hours on June 30.

Tech Mahindra Lakshmanan Chidambaram has announced that he will retire from his role as President of Tech Mahindra Americas – Strategic Vertical Business, effective June 30.

Capri Global According to a regulatory filing, the company has initiated a qualified institutions placement (QIP) of equity shares, with the floor price set at ₹153.93 per share.

Mahindra & Mahindra The utility vehicle giant has raised its shareholding in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL), its publicly listed non-banking financial subsidiary, by subscribing to equity shares offered through MMFSL’s rights issue.

Tata Power The company revealed that its solar division, TP Solar, has surpassed a total solar module production of 4 GW at its Tirunelveli facility in Tamil Nadu.

Apollo Pipes The company has increased its investment by acquiring an additional 1.01% equity stake in its subsidiary, Kisan Mouldings Limited, through a secondary market transaction.