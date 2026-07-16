Stocks to watch: Wipro, Jio Financial, Ather Energy among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed higher on Wednesday, July 15, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ending with modest gains, while the broader market outperformed as the mid- and small-cap indices advanced by up to 0.5%. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices.

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The 30-share Sensex climbed 130 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 77,185.43, while the Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.11%, to close at 24,078.50.

On Thursday, the market is likely to open on a steady note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive start. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,106 mark, up 39 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are expected to trade with a cautious bias despite indications of a mildly positive opening, as elevated crude oil prices, persistent weakness in the Indian rupee, and escalating geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran are likely to cap near-term upside. Gift Nifty is currently trading around 24,120, compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,078.50, signalling a marginally positive start. However, investors are likely to refrain from taking aggressive directional positions until there is greater clarity on the evolving geopolitical situation,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money,

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As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, ITC Hotels Shares of Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, ITC Hotels are likely to remain in focus as companies will be releasing their Q1 results 2026 today.

Ather Energy Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy on Wednesday announced that its board has approved raising ₹1,200 crore from existing investors, including Hero MotoCorp and the India-Japan Fund.

Tata Capital Tata Capital has secured $400 million by issuing fixed-rate senior unsecured Reg S bonds with a maturity period of 3.5 years.

HDFC AMC HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 12% year-on-year rise in profit after tax to ₹838 crore for the quarter ended June.

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Exide Industries Battery manufacturer Exide Industries on Wednesday (July 15) said it has infused ₹99.99 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), through a rights issue to support the development of its greenfield multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in India.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance The company posted a 46% year-on-year drop in net profit for the June quarter of FY27, with earnings declining to ₹403 crore from ₹747 crore in the corresponding period last year due to the impact of exceptional items.

Angel One The company posted robust earnings for the June quarter, with net profit more than doubling from a year ago, supported by strong revenue growth and improved operating leverage that boosted profitability.

HDB Financial Services The leading non-banking financial company on Wednesday (July 15) announced its highest-ever quarterly Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹785 crore for the first quarter of FY27, marking a 38.3% year-on-year increase from ₹568 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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State Bank of India State Bank of India has named former LIC executive Sunil Agrawal as its Chief Financial Officer, according to a stock exchange filing.

Adani Power The company has entered into a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to supply 1,600 MW of electricity over the long term from a 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. The project will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.