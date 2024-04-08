Stocks to Watch: Wipro, L&T, Adani Green, Vi, Cochin Shipyard, ZEEL, Titan
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, April 8:
Wipro: Thierry Delaporte, the CEO and MD of Wipro, has stepped down from his role, as announced in a regulatory filing by the company on April 6. His term as CEO was originally set to conclude in July 2025, but it was prematurely ended with his resignation announced late on Saturday. Delaporte will be officially relieved of his CEO duties from May 31, 2024. Srinivas Pallia, the former CEO of the company's America region and a veteran of the company with over three decades of service, will assume the role of the new CEO and MD from April 7, 2024. His tenure will last for five years, as stated by the company in its Saturday statement.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started