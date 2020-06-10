Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Godrej Consumer

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Wednesday:

Yes Bank: Madhu Kapur and other family members have withdrawn their petition from the Bombay High Court (HC) over the dispute of nomination of people to the board of the bank. The families of the founders of Yes Bank—Ashok Kapur, who died in the November 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai, and Rana Kapoor—had locked horns over the issue since 2013. Kapoor’s wife Bindu and Madhu Kapur are sisters. Madhu Kapur, along with her daughter Shagun Gogia and son Gaurav Kapur, had filed a petition in the Bombay HC seeking three broad categories of reliefs.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharti International (Singapore) Pte Ltd, bought an additional 6.3% stake in Bangladesh’s second-largest telecom operator, Robi Axiata Ltd for an undisclosed amount from Japanese telecom major NTT Docomo Inc.

Hero MotoCorp: The auto major's standalone net profit fell 15% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹620.7 crore during the March quarter. Revenue from operations also declined 20.8% from a year ago to ₹6,238.4 crore in January-March of fiscal 2020.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company said Vivek Gambhir wil resign from the post of managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO), with effect from 30 June. Nisaba Godrej has been appointed as the new MD till September 2022.

Adani Green Energy: Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said in a conference call that there is room to dilute 10-15% stake in the company and that some have show interest in buying stake in it. The firm aims to win 10GW of projects in six-eight months.

Wipro: The IT company announced the expansion of its global strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services in the area of DevOps to help global organisations leverage the benefits of automation, effective monitoring and rapid deployment.

Minda Corp: The auto component maker's German subsidiary has filed for insolvency due to liquidity crisis. This move is expected to enhance the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, tax and amortisation (Ebidta) by 2% and return on capital employed (ROCE) by 5%.

Shriram Transport Finance: The vehicle financier will today announce its earnings for the March quarter. Separately, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Tata Metaliks Ltd will report their financial results for Q4FY20.

Karnataka Bank: The bank said demand for credit may be muted initially, affecting the topline of the its profitability, which has already been factored into while drawing the business plan for the current financial year. Additional provision of 10% to be made for loan assets where classification benefits are taken.

JM Financial: The company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, with an issue price of ₹66.72 per share, which is at a discount of 6% to closing price on 9 June.

