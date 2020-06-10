Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Godrej Consumer

Yes Bank: Madhu Kapur and other family members have withdrawn their petition from the Bombay High Court (HC) over the dispute of nomination of people to the board of the bank. The families of the founders of Yes Bank—Ashok Kapur, who died in the November 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai, and Rana Kapoor—had locked horns over the issue since 2013. Kapoor’s wife Bindu and Madhu Kapur are sisters. Madhu Kapur, along with her daughter Shagun Gogia and son Gaurav Kapur, had filed a petition in the Bombay HC seeking three broad categories of reliefs.