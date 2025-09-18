Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Yes Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Dixon Technologies among shares today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 Sep 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Yes Bank

Bandhan Bank and SBI offloaded their shares in YES Bank to Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). In addition, SMBC will acquire another 4.2% stake in the bank from a Carlyle Group affiliate for 2,850 crore.

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres announced that it will cut product prices by 300 to 2,000, effective September 22, in order to pass on the benefits of the GST rate reduction to customers.

Cochin Shipyard

CSL has secured a 200 crore deal with ONGC for the repair of a jack-up rig, with the project scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

Poonwalla Fincorp

The company has cleared the allotment of 3.31 crore shares valued at 1,500 crore to its promoter, Rising Sun Holdings, increasing its paid-up capital to 162.47 crore.

Dixon Technologies

The company is set to acquire a 51% stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics India for 552.99 crore in a move aimed at strengthening its mobile and IoT manufacturing operations.

Indosolar

Promoter Waaree Energies plans to divest up to 61 lakh shares, representing a 14.66% stake, through an offer-for-sale on September 18–19 to meet the minimum public shareholding norms.

Central Bank of India

The Board has given its approval to invest 64.40 crore as equity in the subsidiary company, Cent Home Bank Finance, as part of its proposed 100 crore rights issue.

Hyundai India

Hyundai India has finalized a three-year wage settlement with employees at its manufacturing plant near Chennai.

Biocon

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, reported that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for Bosaya.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree has unveiled a collaboration with Shopify, an AI-driven commerce platform for enterprises that helps businesses create, operate, and expand their online stores.

