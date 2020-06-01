Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS, IDBI Bank, Infosys, Adani Power

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Yes Bank: The private sector lender has acquired over 24% stake in Dish TV India following invocation of pledged shares due to debt default by the DTH service provider and other group firms.

TCS: Sebi has warned Tata Consultancy Services to be careful in dealing with disclosure of material information to investors after the market regulator found that the IT major did not prominently display the extent of damages worth ₹24,292 crore related to Epic Systems' case in 2016.

Kotak Bank: The private lender has raised ₹7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares. The bank on Saturday issued 6.5 crore shares at a price of ₹1,145 per share to the buyers to raise the money which will buffer its capital reserves, it said in a regulatory filing.

Infosys: IT services major Infosys has said its profitability may be "marginally impacted" and its cash flows negatively affected amid coronavirus. Also, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drew a pay package of about USD 6.15 million (around ₹46.44 crore) in fiscal 2020, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Power: The company’s board will consider a proposal to delist its entire equity shares from the BSE and NSE in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday.

IDBI Bank: After being in the red for 13 consecutive quarters, IDBI Bank reported a profit after tax of ₹135 crore in the quarter ended March 31, helped by higher interest income. The lender had reported a net loss of ₹4,918 crore in the same quarter last year.

HCL Technologies: The IT major on Friday announced its intent to acquire Cisco's Self-Optimising Network (SON) technology for about USD 50 million (around ₹377.93 crore).

Jubilant Life Sciences: The pharma company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹260.49 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, driven by robust sales in pharmaceuticals segment. The company had posted a net loss of ₹100.65 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to BSE.

India Grid Trust: The company has announced the execution of a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% stake in Jhajjar KT Transco from Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (TEECL).

Dr Reddy Laboratories: The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US FDA for its API Srikakulam Plant (SEZ), Andhra Pradesh, indicating that the inspection is closed.

