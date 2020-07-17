Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank, L&T Finance, Cyient, Thomas Cook, PTC India

Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Friday:

Yes Bank: The ₹15,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) of Yes Bank was subscribed 53% on the second day. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.44 times and that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 11%, while the subscriptions for the reserved portion of retail investors and employees stood at 21% and 12%, respectively.

L&T Technology Services: IT company L&T Technology Services on Thursday said it will acquire 100% stake in Texas-based Orchestra Technology, in all cash deal for about ₹187 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported a 73% decline in net profit at ₹148 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year due to higher contingency provisioning. L&T Finance Holdings had posted a net profit of ₹549 crore in the corresponding April-June quarter of previous fiscal year.

Arvind Fashions: The ₹400 crore rights issue of Arvind Fashions Ltd was completely subscribed on Thursday, according to data from stock exchanges. The rights issue offering closes on 17 July. As per stock exchange data, the rights offering received bids for 4.10 crore shares, slightly higher than the 3.99 crore shares on offer. The rights issue shares are priced at ₹100 per share.

Thomas Cook India: The company has signed an agreement with dnata Travel to take over the firm's corporate travel portfolio in the country. The company has signed a pact to operate as the travel management company to service dnata's customers as it closes this operation in India, Thomas Cook India said in a BSE filing.

Cyient: The Hyderabad-based IT company reported a 10% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹81.4 crore for June 2020 quarter. Cyient had posted a net profit of ₹90.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue decreased 8.9% to ₹991.7 crore for the period under review as against ₹1,089 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20.

PTC India: The power trading solutions company has invited bids from interested investors for acquiring controlling stake in its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS). "Subsequent to delays on account of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, requisite internal approvals have been received to reinitiate the process of exploring opportunities for monetizing the company's investment in PFS. PTC...hereby invites potential purchaser(s)/ investor(s) to submit their interest," PTC India said in a regulatory filing.

Central Bank of India: The state-owned lender will raise up to ₹5,000 crore of equity capital through various modes, including follow on public offer and rights issue, to maintain its capital adequacy ratio. The bank said it plans to raise capital through follow on public offer (FPO), rights issue or qualified institutional placement (QIP), and will seek approval from shareholders in the upcoming annual general meeting to be held on August 7, 2020.

Titan: Ratings agency Icra has assigned MAAA ‘stable’ rating to Titan Company’s fixed deposit programme worth ₹2,500 crore. "The ratings for Titan reflect the company’s leadership position in the organised jewellery, watches and eyewear segments, supported by its strong brands, integrated manufacturing capability, wide distribution and service networks and diversified product portfolio in terms of price points and styles," Icra said in a note.

Earnings: Britannia, HCL Technologies, Café Coffee Day among other companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.

