Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank, L&T Finance, Cyient, Thomas Cook, PTC India

Central Bank of India: The state-owned lender will raise up to ₹5,000 crore of equity capital through various modes, including follow on public offer and rights issue, to maintain its capital adequacy ratio. The bank said it plans to raise capital through follow on public offer (FPO), rights issue or qualified institutional placement (QIP), and will seek approval from shareholders in the upcoming annual general meeting to be held on August 7, 2020.