Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank, SBI, Cipla, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel

ICICI Bank: The country’s second largest private lender ICICI Bank Ltd., whose capital position has deteriorated during fiscal 2020, on Wednesday said the bank will raise up to ₹15,000 crore via sale of the bank’s shares in one or more tranches. ICICI Bank’s latest capital raising plan comes after 13 years. The bank had last raised capital via fresh issuance of shares in June 2007. Through an FPO, ICICI Bank had raised Rs. 8,750 crore then.