Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, Future Retail, Vedanta, UPL

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group, parents of debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd, threw a ₹4,500 crore lifeline to the troubled telecom operator, in a show of confidence in the revival of the company. The fund infusion will not only help the cash-strapped Vodafone Idea compete with larger rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, but will also make it easier for the company to raise additional funds from external investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}