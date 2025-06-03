Stocks to watch: Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, ITC, Adani Group, Grasim Industries among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Jun 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Yes Bank

Yes Bank shares will remain in focus once again today as its board is scheduled to meet to discuss a potential fundraising plan.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (VIL) stated that it is in discussions with the central government to resolve the AGR matter, with CEO Akshaya Moondra expressing confidence that there is no justification for the government to be restricted in providing relief.

Biocon

Biocon has been granted approval to market the diabetes medication Liraglutide in India.

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless announced that it has acquired a 33.64% equity stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed to build a 282 MW hybrid renewable energy project aimed at powering its manufacturing facilities.

ITC

On May 28, US-based investment firm GQG Partners boosted its holdings in ITC Ltd, a leading Indian consumer goods company, by executing a bulk deal.

HCL Tech

HCL Tech revealed a strategic alliance with UiPath aimed at fast-tracking Agentic Automation for businesses worldwide.

Niva Bupa Health

True North, a private equity firm, along with Niva Bupa Health Insurance CEO Krishnan Ramachandran, sold a total of 10 percent stake in the health insurance company for 1,507 crore via open market deals.

Adani Group

The Adani Group is once again being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), this time over allegations of importing Iranian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) into India via the Mundra port.

Grasim Industries

Aditya Birla Group’s main holding company revealed that its Finance Committee has given the green light to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) totaling up to 1,000 crore.

Torrent Power

An Ahmedabad-based firm announced that it has entered into a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of the global energy giant BP, to supply up to 0.41 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between 2027 and 2036.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

