Stocks to Watch: Zee, Adani Transmission, Reliance, Tata Consumer, Vedanta

SpiceJet: The Delhi High Court has clarified that there is no stay of investigation in an alleged cheating case against SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh concerning the transfer of shares of the airline to certain individuals. The clarification came on an order passed by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta on Singh's anticipatory bail application in the matter. The court stated in its order dated September 8, “As prayed by learned Additional Standing Counsel for the State, it is clarified that there is no stay of investigation."