Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, BSE

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company plans to launch Enhertu in India in January 2024. The drug is used in the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Ministry of Defence has signed a ₹1,614.89-crore deal with the company for six next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.

Cochin Shipyard: The company has signed a contract worth ₹488.25 crore with the Ministry of Defence for short refit of an Indian Naval ship.

Samvardhana Motherson: The deadline to complete its acquisition of a 73.05% stake in Irillic Pvt Ltd has been extended from December to the end of February 2024 by mutual agreement.

Zee Entertainment: The company said it has received communication from CMEPL and BEPL saying they will enter into good faith negotiations as required under the merger cooperation agreement.

ICICI Bank: The bank has received the RBI’s approval to reappoint Sandeep Batra as executive director from 23 December 2023 to 22 December 2025.

India Pesticides: The firm has received technical equivalence (TEQ) certification for a herbicide technical product from the European Union.

Inox India: The manufacturer of cryogenic tanks is set to list on the BSE and NSE. The issue price has been set at ₹660 a share. Analysts expect it to list at a premium of 75-80% over the issue price.

UltraTech Cement: The company has entered into a share subscription and shareholders agreement to acquire a 26% stake in renewable energy firm Clean Max Terra for ₹20.25 crore.

BSE: Sebi has approved the appointment of Pramod Agrawal as chairman of the governing board of the stock exchange with effect from January 17, 2024, succeeding S S Mundra.

Karur Vysya Bank: Rajesh E T, the chief of internal vigilance, has been transferred to the inspection and audit Department to manage and develop the department's software applications starting January 3. Ajin Raj will replace him as chief of internal vigilance.

