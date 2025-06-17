Stocks to watch: Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Biocon among shares in focus today.

The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has given the green light to issue up to 16.95 crore fully convertible warrants to entities belonging to the promoter group on a preferential basis, priced at ₹132 per warrant, with the aim of raising ₹2,237.44 crore.
The state-owned power giant has announced that its board will meet on June 21, 2025, to consider a proposal to raise up to ₹18,000 crore through bond issuance, according to a filing with the stock exchanges on Monday.
The company stated that its board of directors has given the green light to a share buyback plan valued at up to ₹175 crore.
A Mumbai-based non-banking financial company announced today, June 16, the appointment of B. P. Kanungo, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, as an independent director on its board.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) offloaded 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints, India’s largest paint manufacturer, through a block deal valued at ₹1,876 crore.
Biocon has initiated its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise ₹4,500 crore, setting the floor price at ₹340.20 per share in accordance with Sebi's pricing guidelines.
Macrotech Developers has officially changed its name to Lodha Developers, effective June 16, following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
Hyundai Motor India commenced production of passenger vehicle engines at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra on June 16.
The private sector bank stated that it has received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval to reappoint Sandeep Batra as its executive director.
The company stated that its board of directors has given the green light to a proposal for renaming the company as Jindal Steel Limited, pending required approvals from shareholders and regulatory authorities.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.