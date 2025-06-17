Subscribe

Stocks to watch: Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Biocon among shares in focus today

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Jun 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Zee Entertainment

The Board of Directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has given the green light to issue up to 16.95 crore fully convertible warrants to entities belonging to the promoter group on a preferential basis, priced at 132 per warrant, with the aim of raising 2,237.44 crore.

NTPC

The state-owned power giant has announced that its board will meet on June 21, 2025, to consider a proposal to raise up to 18,000 crore through bond issuance, according to a filing with the stock exchanges on Monday.

Tanla Platforms

The company stated that its board of directors has given the green light to a share buyback plan valued at up to 175 crore.

IIFL Finance

A Mumbai-based non-banking financial company announced today, June 16, the appointment of B. P. Kanungo, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, as an independent director on its board.

Reliance Industries, Asian Paints

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) offloaded 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints, India’s largest paint manufacturer, through a block deal valued at 1,876 crore.

Biocon

Biocon has initiated its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise 4,500 crore, setting the floor price at 340.20 per share in accordance with Sebi's pricing guidelines.

Macrotech Developers

Macrotech Developers has officially changed its name to Lodha Developers, effective June 16, following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor India commenced production of passenger vehicle engines at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra on June 16.

ICICI Bank

The private sector bank stated that it has received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval to reappoint Sandeep Batra as its executive director.

Jindal Steel and Power

The company stated that its board of directors has given the green light to a proposal for renaming the company as Jindal Steel Limited, pending required approvals from shareholders and regulatory authorities.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
