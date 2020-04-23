Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Thursday:

Zee Entertainment: Florida Retirement System bought 5.1 million shares, or 0.53% stake, of the media and entertainment firm at ₹141.29 per share, as per bulk deals data on the NSE.

IT Firms: US President Donald Trump said, in a tweet, he would sign an executive order curbing immigration later on Wednesday, in a move he has said would protect the country's workers amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

Torrent Pharma: India Ratings and Research has assigned IND AA rating with a stable outlook to the company’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹1,000 crore.

Britannia: The biscuit maker will announce its earnings for the March quarter today. Bharti Intfratel Ltd, the tower and infrastructure providing subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd and Network18 Media will also report their financial results for Q4.

GMR Infrastructure: The company’s board has approved appointing Suresh Narang as an additional director for five years, effective 22 April, subject to regulatory approvals.

Piramal Enterprises: Care Ratings has reaffirmed the rating of CARE AA with a stable outlook to the Ajay Piramal-led company’s long-term NCDs.

Deepak Nitrite: The chemical maker has partially re-started operations at all its manufacturing plants across the country as it is a supplier of raw material required for the production of essential commodities.

Endurance Tech: Smallcap World Fund Inc has sold 3.3 million shares at ₹566.66 per share. The transaction was valued at more than ₹192 crore and took place through open market.

Welspun Corp: The pipe maker said it has partially resumed manufacturing operations at its pipe facilities at Jamunia located near Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, on the lines of the government’s order to lift the national lockdown in a phased manner.

NBCC: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ordered the resolution professional of Jaypee Infratech Ltd to constitute a committee comprising NBCC Ltd, IDBI Bank, IIFCL and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) till the next hearing on 15 May. Jaypee has challenged NCLAT’s order to award the bankrupt company to NBCC.