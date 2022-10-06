Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, SpiceJet, Tata Steel, JSW Energy, HDFC Bank

SpiceJet: The finance ministry has expanded the scope of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to enhance the maximum loan under the scheme. The loan limit under the scheme has been raised to ₹1,500 crore from ₹400 crore to help the Covid-hit sector tide over the liquidity stress. Low-cost airline SpiceJet has welcomed the changes made in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the civil aviation sector but has asked the government to extend support on jet fuel as well.