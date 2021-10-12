Stocks to Watch: Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, Future Group

Adani Ports: Has said it will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from 15 November. This will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals. The advisory comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) last month seized nearly 3,000 kg of heroin from Afghanistan at the Mundra Port.

