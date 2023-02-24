Stocks to Watch: Zee, HDFC Bank, LIC, Adani Transmission, Infosys

LIC: The investments of Life Insurance Corporation of India made in Adani Group companies have turned negative, according to reports. LIC's investment value in Adani Group companies stood at ₹33,632 crore as per the December shareholding pattern available on the exchanges as of closing on February 22. On January 27, LIC disclosed that the value of its investments in the Adani Group stood at ₹56,142 crore. With Thursday's fall, the value of the investments has declined by another ₹500 crore, pushing the company into a loss on its investment.