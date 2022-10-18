Stocks to Watch: Zee, Tata Coffee, HeidelbergCement, SJVN, V-Mart

PTC India: BSE Ltd has warned state-run power trading firm PTC India and its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS) that it may transfer its stocks to the trade-to-trade (T2T) category after they failed to meet disclosure and listing norms. In a notice dated 12 October, the exchange said if the firms fail to comply by 19 October, their scrip would be downgraded with effect from 25 October. BSE said the scrips will be transferred to “‘Z’ / ‘ZP’/ ‘ZY’/ ’MT’ group with effect from 25 October