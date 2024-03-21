Stocks to Watch: ZEEL, Wipro, Crompton Greaves, Wockhardt, TVS, PB Fintech
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, March 21:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: On Wednesday, Sebi assured the Bombay High Court that it would refrain from any action concerning the summons issued to Subhash Chandra of Zee Entertainment Enterprises for three weeks in connection with an alleged fund diversion case. Chandra, who had petitioned the court on March 5, claimed that the language of the summons issued by Sebi suggested that the allegations were already conclusively proven. He requested the court to declare the summons as unlawful and invalid. Justices GS Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla, forming a division bench, granted Sebi a fortnight to respond and postponed the hearing for three weeks. In a separate context, R. Gopalan, a former bureaucrat and independent chairman of the ZEEL board, believes that the company's performance declined over the past two years while the management was preoccupied with the unsuccessful merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). He asserts that it's time for the company to reclaim its past success.
