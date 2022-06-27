Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's

Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd faced a severe rebuke from shareholders on Friday as a majority of them voted down all three resolutions proposed by the company at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Special resolutions such as the ones presented by Dish TV require 75% of minority shareholders to vote in their favour. For the first time since Dish TV’s founding, the promoter group led by Jawahar Goel will not be in control of its management.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}