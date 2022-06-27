Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's

Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's2 min read . 07:39 AM IST
- Indian indices on Friday closed higher, led by good buying support in telecom, financial and auto stocks.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
Zomato: India’s online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. said it will acquire instant grocery delivery service company Blink Commerce Pvt. for 44.47 billion rupees ($568 million), in a bid to expand its business for quick deliveries of groceries and essentials.
Adani Enterprises: Ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group has forayed into copper manufacturing with tying up of finances from public sector lenders for a 1 million tonnes a year unit at Mundra in Gujarat. "Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), is setting up a greenfield copper refinery project for production of refined copper with 1 million tonnes per annum in two phases," the company said in a statement.
Dr Reddy's Lab: Homegrown pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Friday said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Indivior Inc and Aquestive Therapeutics as a result of which it will receive payments totalling USD 72 million (over ₹560 crore) by March 31, 2024.
Axis Bank: Axis Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank has approved the reappointment of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy MD for a period of three years until August 2025.
Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd faced a severe rebuke from shareholders on Friday as a majority of them voted down all three resolutions proposed by the company at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Special resolutions such as the ones presented by Dish TV require 75% of minority shareholders to vote in their favour. For the first time since Dish TV’s founding, the promoter group led by Jawahar Goel will not be in control of its management.
Welspun Corp: The firm said it has received new orders worth ₹600 crore.
Indian Overseas Bank: Government-owned Indian Overseas Bank is planning to increase its advances in the current fiscal FY23 with secular growth in sectors like retail, micro, small and medium enterprise, and corporate and agricultural loans. The bank's management is not expecting any significant impact on the bank's liquidity or profitability ahead.
Hindustan Copper: The firm's board will meet on 30 June to consider the proposal of raising funds by issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement
SIS: The firm's board will meet on 29 June and consider the proposal for the buyback of equity shares.
CSB Bank: The bank's board appointed Bhama Krishnamurthy as the part-time chairperson, the bank said in its BSE filing.