Stocks to Watch: Zomato, Tata Consumer Products, Lupin, Trent, Nestle
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, February 8:
Zomato: Online food delivery firm Zomato will be reporting its financial results on February 8 for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. As per brokerages, the food delivery platform is expected to post resilient numbers. According to brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, revenue is likely to have grown 61% year-on-year (YoY). “ We expect 3QFY24 revenue growth to come in at 61% YoY, driven by 45% YoY growth in food delivery revenues (29% YoY growth in GMV and 70 bps yoy take rate expansion), 89% YoY growth in Hyperpure revenues and 106% YoY growth in Blinkit revenues. Our food delivery GMV growth assumption implies 8% sequential growth," it said. Meanwhile, brokerage company JM Financial projects a sequential GOV growth of 7 percent in food delivery.
