Stocks to Watch: Zomato, TCS, Vedanta, SBI Cards

Stocks to Watch: Zomato, TCS, Vedanta, SBI Cards1 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- Indian indices on Monday continued their winning streak for the second straight session, aided by gains in HDFC Bank and HDFC after the announcement of their merger.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:
Zomato: Competition Commission on Monday ordered a detailed probe against food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, for alleged unfair business practices with respect to their dealings with restaurant partners. The order has come on a complaint filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).
Vedanta: Mining giant Vedanta Limited on Monday reported a rise of 8 per cent in its production of aluminium and zinc and that of iron ore by 18 per cent during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to its output during the same quarter a year ago.
SBI Cards: Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, will sell all of its stake in the firm for ₹2,558 crore via block trade.
TCS: The IT firm signed a deal with Canadian firm Payments Canada to transform its payment system.
MRPL: India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bought 1 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for May loading via a tender, three trade sources familiar with the deal said, a rare purchase driven by the discount offered.
Max Healthcare: SBI Funds buys more than 1 crore shares in the firm
Hindustan Zinc: The firm's December quarter metal production surges 17% Q-o-Q.
Glenmark Pharma: The firm okayed repurchase of outstanding dollar bonds.
IndusInd Bank: The bank's net advances rose 13% in March quarter.
Oil & Gas stocks: The revised natural gas price is likely to boost oil & gas companies.
