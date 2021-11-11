Stocks to watch: Zomato, Yes Bank, Oil India

NEW DELHI : Here are the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Zomato: Online food delivery giant Zomato Ltd's consolidated loss widened to ₹430 crore for the quarter ending 30 September as against a loss of ₹229 crore in the year-ago period. Zomato on Wednesday also announced a trio of investments: in savings app provider magicpin, logistic aggregator Shiprocket and Curefit. The online food delivery platform said it would invest a cumulative sum of ₹928.52 crore in magicpin and Shiprocket.

Oil India: State-owned Oil India Ltd on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its September 2021 quarter net profit, on the back of a surge in oil and gas prices. The net profit stood at ₹504.46 crore, or ₹4.65 a share, in July-September 2021 compared with ₹238.95 crore, a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 28.54% to ₹222.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 as against ₹172.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 26.50% to ₹4,025.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against ₹3,182.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.

Yes Bank: Ratings agency Moody's has upgraded private lender YES Bank's rating to B2 from B3, and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra’s highly acclaimed SUV, the XUV700, has just received a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. Tested in its most basic spec, the XUV700, fitted with two airbags, ABS and ISOFIX seat anchorages, scored five stars in adult occupant safety and four in child occupant safety.

Bank of Baroda: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday reported over 24 percent rise in its net profit at ₹2,088 crore in quarter ended September 2021. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,679 crore in the year-ago period.

Birla Corporation Ltd: Net profit of Birla Corporation Limited, the flagship company of MP Birla Group, declined 48.5 per cent at ₹86 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to ₹167 crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue of the cement manufacturer increased marginally by two per cent at ₹1,711 crore in the quarter, as against ₹1,675 crore in the previous similar period.

IndiGo: IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier by fleet and domestic market share, operated 227 million available seat kilometres (ASK) on Monday, 8 November, according to a report. This is the highest single-day domestic ASK in the airline’s history, surpassing the previous best of 225 million ASK recorded on 16 March, 2020, the airline said.

Telecom stocks: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended the validity of the 5G trials licence to Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel for another six months. Conceding to the telcos’ requests for more time to test their 5G networks, the licence, which was to expire in end November, has now been extended till the end of May, 2022.

Renewables stocks: The United States of America has become the 101st member country to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA). "In a big boost to accelerate global adoption of solar energy, John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, announced at the UNFCCC COP26 today (Wednesday) that the United States of America (USA) has joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as a member country," ISA said in a statement.

