Stocks to watch: Zomato, Yes Bank, Oil India

Birla Corporation Ltd: Net profit of Birla Corporation Limited, the flagship company of MP Birla Group, declined 48.5 per cent at ₹86 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to ₹167 crore in the previous corresponding period. Revenue of the cement manufacturer increased marginally by two per cent at ₹1,711 crore in the quarter, as against ₹1,675 crore in the previous similar period.