Stocks to watch: Zydus Life, IndiGo, RIL among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended marginally lower on Wednesday, May 27, marking their second straight session of losses, mainly weighed down by weak performance in select heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, even as mid- and small-cap stocks continued to outperform.

The Sensex declined 142 points, or 0.19%, to close at 75,867.80, while the Nifty 50 slipped 7 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 23,907.15.

“Nifty extended its losing streak for a second session, slipping marginally by 6 points to settle at 23,907. Nifty remained in the narrow range ahead of Thursday’s market holiday. NSE cash market turnover rose by 6% compared to the previous session. From a technical perspective, Nifty is hovering around its 50-DEMA near 24,000, with the recent swing high at 24,100 acting as immediate resistance. On the downside, support is seen at 23,800, where the prior breakout aligns with the 20-DEMA, while a stronger base is placed near 23,600. These levels are likely to guide near-term positioning until a decisive breakout provides directional clarity,” said Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities.

Amid this backdrop, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Asian Paints, IndiGo, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC, IREDA Shares of Asian Paints, IndiGo, Glenmark Pharma, NMDC, IREDA will remain in focus today as companies will declare Q4 results today.

Reliance Industries RIL on Wednesday announced that its 49th Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, June 19.

Zydus Lifesciences The company said on Wednesday that its Buyback Committee has approved a revision in the ongoing buyback programme, raising the buyback price while reducing the number of equity shares to be repurchased.

Oil India The state-owned company said its wholly owned subsidiary, OIL Green Energy Ltd (OGEL), has entered into a joint venture agreement with Hindustan Waste Treatment Private Ltd (HWT), a wholly owned subsidiary of SFC Environmental Technologies Ltd, to develop bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects across India.

Ashok Leyland The company posted record quarterly and annual revenue, profit, and commercial vehicle volumes for FY26, supported by robust domestic demand, export growth, a strong aftermarket business, and rising momentum in electric mobility.

Godfrey Phillips India The cigarette and tobacco products manufacturer said it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Products (India) Private for the production and supply of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Patanjali Foods The company said on Wednesday that it has received a tax demand notice amounting to ₹1,352.9 crore for FY23. The notice includes ₹676.46 crore each towards SGST and CGST, along with a penalty of ₹135.29 crore and interest at 18% on both CGST and SGST.

GMR Airports The company on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹302.5 crore for the January–March quarter, against a loss of ₹237.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

PhysicsWallah The edtech company reported a significant reduction in losses during the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by robust revenue growth and better operating leverage across both its online and offline segments.

Bharat Dynamics Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics (BDL) on Thursday posted a standalone net profit of ₹113.18 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26, reflecting a 58.5% year-on-year decline compared to ₹272.77 crore reported in the same quarter last financial year.