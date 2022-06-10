Stocks tumble, Rupee at record lows as global factors weigh4 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 11:40 PM IST
- Investors showed anxeity about the US Fed’s meeting that will take place next week.
Indian markets witnessed intense selling pressure on Friday tracking global peers as investors expressed nervousness over the rate hike guidance of the European Central Bank, upcoming U.S. inflation data. Additionally, rising crude prices, FII selling and rising US treasury yields meant that the Rupee slipped to fresh lows. The Sensex and the Nifty closed 1.84% and 1.68% lower on Friday.