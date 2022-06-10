Stocks tumble, Rupee at record lows as global factors weigh

Investors showed anxeity about the US Fed’s meeting that will take place next week. Though 50bps rate hikes is anticipated, the Fed’s decision also hinges on latest US inflation numbers, keeping investors cautious ahead of the event, said, analysts. In the interim, the US 10-year treasury yield again moved above 3%. Further, the European Central Bank has already decided to end a long-running stimulus scheme and would deliver next month its first interest rate hike since 2011 followed by a larger change in September, which kept investor sentiments under check.

